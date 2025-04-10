Darshan Mehta, former Head of Reliance Brands, passes away

Darshan Mehta, known for his significant role in the development of Reliance Brands, has passed away at the age of 63. He died on Wednesday, April 9, 2025, reportedly due to a sudden heart attack.

Mehta joined Reliance in 2007 and worked as managing director and CEO of Reliance Brands for 17 years. During his tenure, he oversaw the introduction of numerous international brands to the Indian market, including Valentino, Balenciaga, Tiffany & Co., and Burberry. He also facilitated partnerships with Indian designers.

His responsibilities included the establishment of Reliance's luxury retail locations such as Jio World Drive and Jio World Plaza in Mumbai. Additionally, he was involved in Reliance's acquisition of the toy retailer Hamleys.

Prior to his time at Reliance Brands, Mehta held leadership positions at Arvind Brands, where he contributed to the introduction of brands like Tommy Hilfiger and Gant in India. His career also included roles at PwC and the Lalbhai Group.

Mehta stepped down from his executive role at Reliance Brands in November 2024, transitioning to a mentorship position within the Reliance Group while remaining a non-executive director. His passing is noted by many in the Indian retail and business sectors.