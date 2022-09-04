Ex Tata Sons chairman, Cyrus Mistry, dies in road accident

Mistry, who was the sixth chairman of Tata Sons, was ousted from the position in October 2016.
Former chairman of Tata Sons, Cyrus Mistry died in a car accident. Mistry was travelling from Ahmedabad to Mumbai in a Mercedes car. He was 54.
The other two people travelling with him, including the car driver, were injured.
Mistry, who was the sixth chairman of Tata Sons, was ousted from the position in October 2016. He had taken over as the chairman in December 2012 after Ratan Tata announced his retirement.
The Supreme Court in May had dismissed a plea of the Sapoorji Pallonji (SP) group seeking a review of the 2021 verdict which had upheld the Tata Group's decision to remove Cyrus Mistry as the executive chairman of the Tata Sons.