Experiencing Shovon Chowdhury: a Minor Memoir

Do I go back to the mid-80s and the Arts Faculty of Jadavpur University (immortalised as the ‘Lobby’) to which an unkempt Shovon would saunter across from the male-dominated Engineering Faculty – probably to be with the girls here? And one of those girls, Urmila, a petite senior from the English Dept. would marry him – and then be by his side, like a rock, until the very end. There are tales aplenty of how we experienced him in myriad ways during our university years: as a writer in Jabberwocky, our precious magazine; as the quizzer who’d win and then awkwardly blush (yes, he blushed!); as a very competent authority on anything from Groucho to Karl Marx; as an encyclopaedia on cinema, rock music and science fiction… but you get the picture, don’t you? He even wrote for us when a few of us ran a brilliant youth tabloid called ‘Of Age’ right after our graduation exams.