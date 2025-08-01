Former Reckitt Chairman and MD Chander Mohan Sethi no more

Chander Mohan Sethi, the former chairman and MD of Reckitt Benckiser (now Reckitt) in India, passed away in Mumbai earlier this week. A resident of Haryana's Gurugram, he is survived by his wife and two daughters.

In his successful but low-key career, which spanned more than 40 years, Sethi worked in only a couple of companies. He was with Glaxo SmithKline for a decade, choosing to work the next three decades with Reckitt Benckiser in a variety of roles.

He started out in the sales function and rose up the ranks to go to Lagos as the MD for Nigeria & West Africa. He returned to India and became Reckitt's head not just for the country but also for South Asia and ASEAN. Sethi spent his last two years in a global role at Reckitt's headquarters in London.

For the last four years Sethi was the chairman of Brillon Consumer Products, formerly known as SC Johnson India. Brillon is a joint venture between SC Johnson and Bansk Group, a private equity firm. Brillon owns brands such as All Out, Baygon, Kiwi, Glade, and Mr. Muscle.