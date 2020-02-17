Founder and President of EEMA Michael Menezes passes away

Michael Menezes, Chairman, Showtime Group and founder president of EEMA (Event and Entertainment Management Association) has passed away.
Menezes was associated with the events and experiential industry for the last four decades. He was actively involved in brand building and experiential marketing.
He established Showtime Group, a marketing and advertising company, with the launch of Hero Honda Street motorcycle in 1997. At Showtime Group, Menezes supervised and directed the strategic and tactical activities of the company. He also worked in advertising and communications.
Today, EEMA has over 800 members and has been recognised across national and international forums.