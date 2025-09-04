Giorgio Armani is no more

Italian designer Giorgio Armani, one of the most influential figures in fashion, has died at the age of 91, the company he founded fifty years ago announced.

Advertisment

“With infinite sorrow, the Armani Group announces the passing of its creator, founder, and tireless driving force: Giorgio Armani,” the fashion house said in a statement.

A press note shared thoughts from his employees and family: “In this company, we have always felt like part of a family. Today, with deep emotion, we feel the void left by the one who founded and nurtured this family with vision, passion, and dedication. But it is precisely in his spirit that we, the employees and the family members who have always worked alongside Mr. Armani, commit to protecting what he built and to carrying his company forward in his memory, with respect, responsibility, and love.”

A funeral chamber will be set up in Milan on Saturday and Sunday, followed by a private funeral at a later date.