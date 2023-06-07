Ivan Menezes, CEO of Diageo passes away

Ivan joined Diageo at its creation in 1997 and held many senior positions in a career spanning over 25 years at the company.
Ivan Menezes, who was the CEO of Diageo passed away at the age of 64, in London.
The reason for his death was a brief illness.
Diageo is the maker of Johnnie Walker whisky, Tanqueray gin and Don Julio tequila.
“This is an incredibly sad day. Ivan was undoubtedly one of the finest leaders of his generation,” said Diageo chair Javier Ferrán.
Menezes joined Diageo in 1997 after its formation through the merger of Guinness and Grand Metropolitan. He rose quickly in the ranks to become an executive director in July 2012 and chief executive officer in July 2013.