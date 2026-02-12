Jerald Packiasamy, Still Waters Films co-founder, passes away

Jerald Packiasamy, founder and director of Still Waters Films, has passed away.



The Advertising Club Madras issued a condolence message acknowledging Packiasamy’s contribution to the creative fraternity. In its note, the club said he played a significant role in shaping contemporary advertising storytelling in India and was a valued member of the industry.

He co-founded the ad film production house with Preeti Packiasamy in 2007. Over the years, the company worked on projects spanning advertising campaigns, branded content, and digital films for brands and agencies across the country.