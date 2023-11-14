Kedarnath Aggarwal, Chairman of Bikanervala Group, passes away at 86

"In my father's departure, Bikanervala has lost not just a leader but the architect of its soul. His vision was not just about culinary excellence; it was about creating a community bound by taste, tradition, and love for good food," expressed Shri Radhey Mohan Aggarwal, director of Bikanervala Group and eldest son of Kakaji. He added, "As we bid farewell to a legend, we carry forward his legacy with a deep sense of responsibility. Bikanervala will continue to be a reflection of his values – a place where every dish tells a story and every customer is part of our extended family."