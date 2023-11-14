Kedarnath Aggarwal, Chairman of Bikanervala Group, passes away at 86

He was the visionary founder and chairman of Bikanervala Group. Affectionately called Kakaji, he passed away peacefully at the age of 86.
On Monday, November 13, 2023, India said goodbye to Lala Shri Kedarnath Aggarwal, a well-known figure in the culinary world and a generous philanthropist. He was the visionary founder and chairman of Bikanervala Group. Affectionately called Kakaji, he passed away peacefully at the age of 86.
Kakaji's voyage from the lively roads of Bikaner to the center of Delhi represents a tale of determination and business acumen. More than fifty years ago, he came to Delhi with buckets full of Bhujia and Rasgullas, laying the foundation for what would become the prestigious Bikanervala Group. Presently, Bikanervala stands proudly as a culinary establishment synonymous with a proud tradition of savory snacks, sweets, street food, and culinary pleasures.
"Kakaji's departure is not just a loss to Bikanervala; it's a void in the culinary landscape. His vision and leadership will forever guide our culinary journey," expressed Shri Shyam Sunder Aggarwal, managing director of Bikanervala Group. He added, "His commitment to quality and innovation has been the cornerstone of Bikanervala's success, and we will continue to uphold these values in his honor."
"In my father's departure, Bikanervala has lost not just a leader but the architect of its soul. His vision was not just about culinary excellence; it was about creating a community bound by taste, tradition, and love for good food," expressed Shri Radhey Mohan Aggarwal, director of Bikanervala Group and eldest son of Kakaji. He added, "As we bid farewell to a legend, we carry forward his legacy with a deep sense of responsibility. Bikanervala will continue to be a reflection of his values – a place where every dish tells a story and every customer is part of our extended family."
The uthavni of Lala Shri Kedarnath Aggarwal will take place on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Panache Hall, The Nikunj Farm, near Shiv Murti, NH-8, Rajokri, New Delhi from 10:30 am to 11:30 am.