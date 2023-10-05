Kurien Mathews, former TBWA\India head and co-founder of Anthem, passes away

Kurien tragically passed away due to a cardiac arrest on October 4, 2023.
Kurien Mathews, chairman and managing director at Metal Communications, a prominent figure in the advertising industry, tragically passed away due to a cardiac arrest on October 4, 2023, according to reliable sources. His untimely demise marks the end of an era in Indian advertising.
Mathews had a significant impact on the advertising landscape in India. He was one of the co-founders of Anthem, which later merged with Radeus in 1994 and was subsequently acquired by Omnicom Group in 1998, leading to the formation of TBWA\India. His leadership and vision played a pivotal role in shaping the success of these ventures.
With a career spanning over two decades, Kurien Mathews dedicated himself to building and expanding Anthem and TBWA\Anthem in India.
In the later part of his career, Mathews worked as a director at Conscious Foods and Master Shipyard, starting in 2008 after his departure from TBWA. In 2008, Mathews ventured into a new chapter by launching Metal Communications, a company he co-founded with partner Narayan Kumar.
Kurien Mathews was also actively involved in the Subhas Ghoshal Foundation's initiatives, such as 'Brands Under Fire,' in collaboration with Ivan Arthur. His commitment to contributing to the advertising industry's growth and evolution remained steadfast throughout his career.