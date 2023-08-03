Ace photographer Ajay Salvi is no more

He'd worked on several campaigns including ones for Dabur, Indian Express, DeBeers, Maharashtra Tourism, Saffola, and Tata Tea.
Ajay Salvi, a seasoned photographer known for capturing a diverse range of brand campaigns across FMCG, telecom, alco-bev, and consumer durables, is no more, says Ganapathy Viswanathan, an independent consultant, on LinkedIn.
His funeral was held at the Versova crematorium at 3 pm today (August 3, 2023).
Salvi, in his 25-year career, had worked on brands on such as Dabur, Indian Express, DeBeers, Maharashtra Tourism, Saffola, and Tata Tea.
He had been awarded many national and international awards like the HSMAI Platinum Award, New York Festival, Cannes, Asia Pacific Festival, and One Show.
Salvi's work also found recognition in the 'Honourable Mentions of the International Photography Awards', and his campaigns were featured in the Archive.