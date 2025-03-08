Leo Burnett's Samir Gangahar passes away

The advertising industry mourns the loss of Samir "Sam" Gangahar, President - North at Leo Burnett India, who passed away on Friday. A revered figure with over three decades in advertising, Gangahar leaves behind a legacy of exceptional leadership and significant contributions to the field.

During his illustrious 18-year career at Leo Burnett, Gangahar ascended to a senior leadership position where he was instrumental in shaping the agency's strategic direction. Prior to this, he served for 17 years at J. Walter Thompson (now Wunderman Thompson) as Vice President & Client Services Director.

Leo Burnett India announced his passing via Instagram, prompting an outpouring of tributes.

Purnadeep Chakraborty, Creative Head at Bang In The Middle, remembered him fondly: "For many of us, you WERE, and always will be, Leo Burnett Gurgaon. Not the swanky office, not the prestigious accounts, but the happy person, walking around, stopping at desks to chat."