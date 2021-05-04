Madison World’s K Suresh Kumar has passed away

He had been its media director for over two and a half years.
K Suresh Kumar, Madison World’s media director has succumbed to Coronavirus.
“We are shocked and saddened to share the news of our K Suresh Kumar (Media Director from Madison Media Delhi office) who succumbed to Covid on Saturday night. He has been a part of the Madison family for many years and contributed wholeheartedly to the success of Madison Media. May his soul rest in peace. Our heartfelt condolences to his family," said Madison World’s post on LinkedIn.
With over two decades of experience in the media world, he had worked at places such as Zenith, Mediacom, Carat, and Universal McCann.