Manu Ahuja, CEO of Jubilant Industries passes away

The company informed about the sudden demise in a NSE update.
Jubilant Industries whole-time director and CEO, Manu Ahuja passed away on December 9, 2023, the company said in a NSE exchange filing.
It read, "Ahuja's sudden and unexpected passing away will be an irreparable loss to JACPL and all the directors and employees of JACPL convey deep sympathy, sorrow and condolences to his family."
“JACPL, the Directors and the Management, place on record appreciation for the valuable contributions made by him during his tenure as Whole-time Director & CEO of JACPL," it added.
Ahuja joined Jubilant in May 2018. He began his career with Coats Viyella in the year 1991 and has worked with Whirlpool, Akzo Nobel and Assa Abloy.
He was an alumnus of XLRI Jamshedpur and Thapar Institute of Engineering, Patiala.
