Media veteran Dr. Bhaskar Das passes away

Dr. Bhaskar Das, a distinguished media veteran and stalwart of the Indian media industry, passed away on January 15 after a prolonged battle with cancer.

Dr. Das’s passing marks the end of an era in India’s media and advertising industry, where his influence spanned over four decades. He was associated with several leading media organisations, shaping their growth and defining their trajectories.

A visionary leader and former president of response at Bennett, Coleman & Co. Ltd. (BCCL), Dr. Das dedicated over three decades to the organisation, playing a pivotal role in its transformation and growth. He left the organisation in 2012 and was also the president and board member of BCCL. During his sex-year tenure as President, BCCL’s turnover grew from Rs 1560 crore to Rs 4200 crore.

In 2005, he played a pivotal role in conceiving and launching Mumbai Mirror, a strategic move to bolster The Times of India against emerging competitors in Mumbai’s media market. Under his stewardship, Mumbai Mirror quickly became an iconic part of the city's media fabric, standing strong even against rivals like Hindustan Times and DNA.

Known for his innovative strategies and leadership, he left an indelible mark on the media landscape, inspiring countless professionals and reshaping the industry's trajectory.

His remarkable journey in the media industry began in 1980 as a management trainee with BCCL, where his talent and vision propelled him steadily up the corporate ladder. Over the years, Das established himself as a key figure in the media and entertainment world, leaving an enduring legacy of innovation and leadership. He was also the group CEO of Zee Media Corporation, executive president at DB Corp, and group president and chief strategy officer at Republic TV.

He was also in an advisory role at MICA and IdeateLabs.