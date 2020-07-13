Mr Brahm Vasudeva... an era ends

He remembered figures more than the names of the people he was dealing with. I was on the Board of Governors of MRUC (Media Research Users Council) along with Mr Vasudeva, and a whole host of luminaries from advertising and media. MRUC board meetings used to be long drawn out affairs when Mr Vasudeva was attending. He was always ready for a debate, willing to get into each granular detail and adding value to the entire process. It was hard to hold him back when he was on the warpath. His force of personality was such that even the most hard-bitten opposition was quelled. Mr Vasudeva marched to the beat of his own drum and made sure he motivated you or convinced you to march along.