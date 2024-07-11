MRF senior advisor and 'Muscleman' campaign creator Philip Eapen passes away at 86

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Philip Eapen, MRF's senior advisor and the visionary behind the company's iconic Muscleman campaign, passed away on July 7 in Chennai at the age of 86. Eapen's association with MRF spanned nearly seven decades, during which he played a pivotal role in the company's growth and success.
Eapen joined MRF 66 years ago and held various significant positions before being appointed as senior advisor in 2007. Prior to this role, he served as the executive director of marketing and also as a director for MRF International Ltd and MRF Corp Ltd.
In a print media obituary, MRF honoured Eapen, stating, “MRF proudly remembers a remarkable man for his 66-year tenure and his extraordinary contributions to the growth and success of MRF Tyres. A man of immense experience and wisdom, he will forever be our guiding light.”
Ganapathy Viswanathan, an independent communication consultant and content specialist, expressed his grief on LinkedIn, saying, “His practical thinking helped MRF to be always on top in the tyre business. He significantly influenced many strategic decisions at MRF which helped in bringing in innovations and growth to the company. He was still active in his role as their senior advisor to guide the leadership team. May his soul rest in peace.”