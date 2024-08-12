Navabharat group chairman Vinod Ramgopal Maheshwari passes away

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, who had a personal relationship with Maheshwari for many years, mourned the loss of a dear friend.
Vinod Ramgopal Maheshwari, a media baron and chairman of the Navabharat Group, passed away in Mumbai on the morning of August 12. He had been struggling with dengue and had been transferred to Mumbai for treatment, but unfortunately, he succumbed to the illness.
In his condolence message, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari expressed profound sorrow over the passing of Vinod Maheshwari, the chairman of the Navabharat Group.
Gadkari offered heartfelt tributes, highlighting Maheshwari's dedication to amplifying the voices of Central India and his unwavering commitment to journalistic integrity through Navabharat. Gadkari, who had a personal relationship with Maheshwari for many years, mourned the loss of a dear friend. He conveyed his prayers for the soul's peace and strength to the grieving family.
Founded in 1934, Navabharat is a media house that gives voice to the people of Central India. Its flagship Hindi daily newspaper, Navabharat, is distributed through 32 editions across Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Odisha.