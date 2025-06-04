Nirmal Suchanti, founder of Concept Communication, passes away

Nirmal Suchanti, founder of Concept Communication and visionary in India’s financial communications landscape, passed away on May 26, 2025, at the age of 81. His son, Vivek Suchanti, chairman & managing director of Concept Communication paid a heartfelt tribute on LinkedIn, honouring his father’s enduring legacy.

Beginning his career in the 1960s, Nirmal co-founded Pressman Advertising in Kolkata, focusing on IPO communications. In 1988, he acquired Concept Communication in Mumbai, transforming it into a leader in financial advertising by integrating creativity with regulatory compliance. His pioneering efforts demystified equity investments, making them accessible to a broader audience.

Beyond his professional achievements, Nirmal was celebrated for his integrity, empathy, and unwavering commitment to people. Known for his open-door policy, he prioritised relationships over transactions, always ready to listen and advice.

Vivek’s tribute encapsulates Nirmal’s impact: “Your spirit lives on in every life you have shaped… We promise to follow your footsteps with sincerity, humility, and integrity.” Nirmal Suchanti’s legacy continues through the values he instilled in his family and the countless lives he touched.