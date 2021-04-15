Of an airline brand and two steaks: Remembering Ulka's Anil Kapoor

After he retired he spent a lot of time in Singapore, where I travel to frequently for work. He always told me to keep a spare day for him or not call at all. So, on one such trip, I had deliberately kept an extra day for meeting him, when he announced excitedly that he had turned vegetarian. I instantly knew what was going on, yet decided to play along. We had a simple lunch somewhere, and as we were walking around he asked me to stay back for dinner. He said there was a nice steak house, and that we must go there. I protested meekly, arguing that it was pointless since he won’t be eating. But he stood his ground, and we landed at the steak house later that evening. As we went inside, the waiters greeted him with familiarity. We sat down and ordered a steak for me. I requested Anil to break his vegetarian spell and have a steak with me and not surprisingly... surprise! He agreed. So, he ordered a steak and polished it off in no time. And then, in true Anil "Billy" Kapoor style, he said, since he has already broken the vegetarian stint, he may as well eat a second steak. In a flash, the second steak arrived, as I looked on. At the end of the meal, I discreetly asked one of the waiters about Anil and how often he frequented the steak house. The waiter said Anil visited the place once every 10 days, to break his vegetarian spell!