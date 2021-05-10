Ogilvy’s Syed Mohammed Talha Nazim has passed away

He was an executive creative director at the agency.
Syed Mohammed Talha Nazim, a Mumbai-based executive creative director at Ogilvy has passed away due to Coronavirus.
His managees Yash Marwah and Divya Bhatia paid tributes on LinkedIn. Reading the post and comments makes us believe he was the kind of boss you'd love to tout everyday to everyone; a rarity.
With over two decades of experience, Nazim had worked at some of the leading agencies in India such as Leo Burneet and its sister agency ‘Orchard’, McCann Worldgroup, Bates David Enterprise, Innocean Worldwide India, among others.