Owner and face of MDH Dharampal Gulati passes away

Face of the ads of MDH (Mahashian Di Hatti) Masala, Dharampal Gulati, passed away on December 3, 2020. Popularly known as "Mahashay" and “Spice King”, Gulati was 97.
As per reports, he had been in a hospital in Delhi for weeks and died of a cardiac arrest early this morning.
Owner of MDH, Gulati appeared in the brand’s iconic “Asli Masale Sach Sach…MDH, MDH” ads and other campaigns, in his signature red turban.
Recently, he also featured in the brand's '100 years' celebration campaign.
In 2019, Gulati was awarded the Padma Bhushan, India's third-highest civilian award.