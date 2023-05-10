Pratap Bose, the founder of The Social Street, is no more

He, in a career spanning two decades, worked at DDB Mudra and Ogilvy and founded The Social Street, a marcom agency.
Ad veteran Pratap Bose has died.
With over 20 years of experience, Bose was a freelance marketing consultant for the past three years. Before it, he was the founder and chairman of The Social Street, a marketing and communications agency.
He had spent six years at the DDB Mudra Group where his last designation was COO. Bose also worked at Ogilvy for 15 years and in his last two years at the agency, he was CEO.