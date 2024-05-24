Ratish Nair, the founding CEO of Interactive Avenues, has passed away

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The final funeral services will be held on May 24.
Ratish Nair, an expert in digital advertising and the CEO who founded Interactive Avenues, passed away on May 22. Nair and his family recently came back from their vacation in the US. The final funeral services will be held on May 24.
Nair was working as the co-founder at Building.Sooper, a platform that enables customers to buy directly from nearby grocery stores and receive instant delivery.
Nair has had previous associations with firms such as Ad Magnet, Cambay.io, Mediaturf Worldwide, and Euro RSCG in the past. He graduated from both IIM Calcutta and Birla Institute of Technology.
Nair was an expert in technology and entrepreneurship, with experience in different areas of online and new media marketing and communication. He also had a strong curiosity about learning new technologies, particularly in the field of online marketing.