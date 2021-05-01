Ravi Ganesh, founder-director of TMber Data Consulting is no more

He was previously, head of data and analytics at Havas Group India.
Ravi Ganesh, who founded TMber Data Consulting in November last year (2020) has passed away because of Coronavirus.
Rana Barua, Group CEO, Havas Group India tweeted about Ganesh’s demise. “With deep anguish and a broken heart, I wanted everyone who knew @_RaviGanesh to be aware that he is no more. Passed away because of Covid. He was one of the brightest colleagues at @HavasMediaIN and had started his own venture with a dream of changing the world,” wrote Barua.
Ganesh had nearly two decades of experience in the advertising and media world with stints at places such as Havas Group, Zenith, GroupM, Dainik Bhaskar, and Kantar.