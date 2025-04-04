RK Swamy’s ECD, Gautam Pandit passes away

Industry veteran Gautam Pandit, who was with R K SWAMY for 22 years, passed away this morning of cardiac arrest. He was 58 and is survived by his mother, wife and daughter, brother and sister.

Sangeetha N, CEO and national creative director of R K SWAMY, said, “We are shocked beyond words. I was working with him till 8 PM yesterday evening. He was a friend, colleague, guide and inspiration to so many of us. He has produced brilliant work for clients like Reserve Bank of India, Shriram Finance, Hawkins, LIC, Piaggio, Central Ministries and many others. Very few could craft films like he did. His mark on our work is indelible.”

Gautam joined R K SWAMY as a senior art director in 2002 in the Mumbai office and never left after that. Very soon he became a creative director and as the film medium evolved, Gautam found his calling. A Mumbaikar in heart and soul, Gautam could script work in Hindi and Marathi. Prior to joining R K SWAMY, he was with the erstwhile Hindustan Thompson Associates.

Shekar Swamy, MD & CEO R K SWAMY, said, “He was an incredible professional. He would listen closely to feedback and bounce back with solutions immediately. Clients loved his work, his engagement and trusted him. He has trained so many people over the years, it is hard to count. He was a remarkable combination of creativity and dependability, so hard to find.”