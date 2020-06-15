"Samir' solace was biking; it was like meditation for him"

Samir is what you’d call a true 'yaaro ka yaar'. He would go to any extent to help a friend in need. I can recall several selfless acts of support Samir was involved in with many of our colleagues and his friends. People who worked with him worshipped him as a guru, mentor, and friend. He loved playing the role of HR. I used to call him our ‘Resident Agony Aunt’, as he could spend hours with anybody, just listening to their problems, and going out of his way to help them out. He was truly compassionate, and always did more than what was normally expected of him.