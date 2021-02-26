Shovon Chowdhury, author and founder of Street Life Advertising, has passed away

An advertising veteran, he had worked at places such as Bates, Contract, and Lintas before starting his agency.
Veteran adman Shovon Chowdhury passed away today morning (26 February 2021) from an illness. He was in his mid-fifties.
He was the founder of Street Life Advertising, a boutique agency and spearheaded it for the past 17 years. Before that, Chowdhury enjoyed stints at places such as Bates Delhi, Contract Advertising, Lintas Bombay, and even a film production stint with writer/director Pradeep Sarkar.
Along with a storied advertising career, Chowdhury had authored two books: The Competent Authority and Murder with Bengali Characteristics. He had also contributed to a book of short stories titled Avatar अवतार: Indian Science Fiction.