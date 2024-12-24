Shyam Benegal, pioneering Indian filmmaker, dies at 90

Shyam Benegal, the celebrated filmmaker who spearheaded the Indian parallel cinema movement of the 1970s and 1980s, has passed away at the age of 90. Known for his realistic storytelling and incisive social commentary, Benegal’s work broke away from the conventions of mainstream Indian cinema, leaving an indelible mark on the industry.

He died at Mumbai’s Wockhardt Hospital, where he had been admitted to the intensive care unit shortly after his 90th birthday on 14 December. His daughter, Pia Benegal, confirmed that he had been suffering from chronic kidney disease.

Benegal is survived by his wife, Nira Benegal, and daughter, Pia.

With a career spanning decades, Benegal was awarded 18 National Film Awards and is remembered for his iconic films such as Ankur, Nishant, Manthan, Bhumika, Mandi, Junoon, and Arohan. These films explored themes of social inequality, gender, and class, earning him widespread acclaim.

In addition to his filmmaking achievements, Benegal served as the creative head at Lintas, one of India’s leading advertising agencies.