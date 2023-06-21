Sylvester daCunha, the man behind Amul’s 'Utterly Butterly' girl, no more

It was an honour to have learnt the art of Brand communication and advertising, from him over nearly 3 decades. Along with the legendary Dr Verghese Kurien, it was daCunha who had initiated our immortal, iconic topical campaign in 1966, which is one of longest continuously running advertising campaigns in the world. This campaign scaled new heights, moved seamlessly from OOH to print, TV & then digital & social media, enhancing its reach & popularity across multiple generations.