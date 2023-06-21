Sylvester daCunha, the man behind Amul’s 'Utterly Butterly' girl, no more

daCunha has been associated with Amul since the 1960s.
Advertising industry legend Sylvester daCunha, the creator of the Amul campaign in 1966, is no more. He passed away in Mumbai on the night of June 20, 2023.
daCunha has been associated with Amul since the 1960s. He conceived Amul's 'Utterly Butterly' girl along with his art director Eustace Fernandes. The campaign turned 50 in 2016. He was then the MD of advertising agency ASP.
Pawan Singh, Pavan Singh, General Manager-Marketing at Amul India, paid his tributes to daCunha in a LinkedIn post.
In the post Singh shares:
It was an honour to have learnt the art of Brand communication and advertising, from him over nearly 3 decades. Along with the legendary Dr Verghese Kurien, it was daCunha who had initiated our immortal, iconic topical campaign in 1966, which is one of longest continuously running advertising campaigns in the world. This campaign scaled new heights, moved seamlessly from OOH to print, TV & then digital & social media, enhancing its reach & popularity across multiple generations.
daCunha once told me that he had designed his famous Amul Cheese boy, brand mascot of Amul Cheese in late 90s - early 2000s, keeping my image in mind, his way of perhaps acknowledging my contributions in building the category.
Amul MD Jayen Mehta tweets: Very sorry to inform about the sad demise of Shri Sylvester daCunha, Chairman of daCunha Communications last night at Mumbai A doyen of Indian advertising industry who was associated with Amul since 1960s.