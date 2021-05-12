The elder brother I never had...

‘As front line young Turks of the Indian FMCG/electronics industry in the late 1990s, we were often starved for heroes because most top guys used to be from the old order – defensive and conventional slow movers, who preferred a politically correct status quo over disruptive exponential growth. Then we started hearing of a certain gentleman called Rajeev Karwal, who was hired to lead a final attempt to establish LG Electronics in India (a company that had failed in the country thus far). Still in his 30s, Karwal was an outlier, to say the least. At the end of year 1, with Karwal at the helm, LG was the fastest-growing brand in India. By year 2 and eventually year 3, LG had become the undisputed market leader in India. Karwal then went ahead to repeat this feat with an 80-year-old hemorrhaging Philips Electronics, which started showing profits within the first year under his leadership. Later, as the CEO of the struggling Electrolux, he again miraculously turned it around. He was named in the Economic Times’ list of most powerful CEOs in 2004 and was, among other things, also featured on the cover of Business Today as one of the top 25 rising stars of India Inc. Over the years, Rajeev and I have shared a very warm personal bond and I always consider him the elder brother I wish I had. And he, in turn, has always reciprocated. On the professional front, I always held him as one of my role models, especially because of the sheer spectrum of turnarounds he engineered, not an easy task by any means. Especially in a world where we see most CEOs flounder after an initial orchestrated spark.’