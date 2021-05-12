Veteran marketer and founder of Milagrow Robots Rajeev Karwal passes away

Karwal has held leadership positions at companies like LG, Electrolux Kelvinator, Philips and Reliance Retail in the past.
Rajeev Karwal, the founder and chairman of robotics brand Milagrow Robots, has succumbed to COVID related complications.
Karwal began his career at Onida Electronics as a marketing executive back in 1984. He is credited with launching LG Corp in India, in 1997. Over a career spanning across almost four decades Karwal has held leadership positions at companies like Electrolux Kelvinator, Philips and the consumer durables arm of Reliance Retail.
He founded Milagrow Business and Knowledge Solutions, an Indian robotics company in 2007.