By afaqs! news bureau
Obituary

Wagh Bakri executive director Parag Desai passes away

Desai was attacked by street dogs while he was on his morning walk.

Parag Desai, executive director of Wagh Bakri Tea Group, has passed away a week after being attacked by stray dogs during morning walk.

Desai, aged 49 and the son of Rasesh Desai, managing director of Wagh Bakri Tea Group, was critically injured during a morning walk near Iscon- Ambli Road in Ahmedabad on October 15 as reported by The Economic Times. The stray dog attack resulted in a severe head injury, and Parag was admitted to Shalby Hospitals. The following day, he underwent surgery at Zydus Hospital, where he was placed on a ventilator.

Wagh Bakri executive director Parag Desai passes away
Have news to share? Write to us atnewsteam@afaqs.com
Wagh Bakri Tea GroupParag Desai