Wagh Bakri executive director Parag Desai passes away

Desai, aged 49 and the son of Rasesh Desai, managing director of Wagh Bakri Tea Group, was critically injured during a morning walk near Iscon- Ambli Road in Ahmedabad on October 15 as reported by The Economic Times. The stray dog attack resulted in a severe head injury, and Parag was admitted to Shalby Hospitals. The following day, he underwent surgery at Zydus Hospital, where he was placed on a ventilator.