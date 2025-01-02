Chaitra Leo Burnett co-founder Walter Saldanha no more

Walter Saldanha, a pioneering figure in Indian advertising and co-founder of Chaitra Advertising Private Limited (now Leo Burnett India), passed away on December 28, 2024, at the age of 93. His death marks the end of an era in Indian advertising history.

Together with Brendan Pereira, Saldanha established Chaitra Advertising in the early years of India's advertising industry, building it into one of the country's most respected agencies. Under his leadership, the agency grew to become a significant force in Indian advertising, ultimately evolving into Leo Burnett India, a global powerhouse in advertising.

Born on October 31, 1931, he started is career in 1947 with advertising industry JWT (now VML) and worked in various roles till 1972 when he and Pereira decided to set up their own agency.

His legacy lives on through Leo Burnett India, which continues to be one of the country's leading advertising agencies, and through the countless professionals he mentored throughout his career.