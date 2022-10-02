Wieden+Kennedy's co-founder Dan Wieden passes away at 77

The advertising veteran co-founded Wieden+Kennedy with David Kennedy in 1982.
Dan Wieden , co-founder of Wieden+Kennedy has passed away at the age of 77. He is credited with the Nike's famous tagline - “Just Do It.”
Wieden, along with his late partner David Kennedy, formed Wieden+Kennedy in 1982 in Portland, Oregon, United States. The agency later went on to become one of the world’s largest independent advertising agency. Over the years, the agency has added offices in New York City, London, Amsterdam, Shanghai, Tokyo, Delhi and São Paulo.
While Wieden never formally retired from the agency, he stepped into a chairman role and away from active agency life in 2015.