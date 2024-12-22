Yogurt brand Epigamia's co-founder Rohan Mirchandani passes away at 42

Rohan Mirchandani, co-founder of Epigamia, a Greek yogurt brand in India, passed away on December 21 at the age of 42 following a cardiac arrest.

Advertisment

The company's senior leadership, including Ankur Goel, chief operating officer and founding member, and Uday Thakker, co-founder and director, will continue managing daily operations with the support of the board of directors. This includes Rohan’s family, Raj Mirchandani, and key investors Verlinvest and DSG Consumer Partners.

As mentioned in media reports, the announcement was made by Drums Food International, Epigamia's parent company. He was remembered by colleagues and the board for his visionary leadership and inspiring presence.

"Rohan was our mentor, friend, and leader. We remain steadfast in our determination to carry forward his dream with strength and vigour," Goel and Thakker said in a joint statement. "Rohan’s vision and values will continue to guide us, as we work together to honor the foundation he built and ensure that his dream continues to flourish."

A graduate of NYU Stern School of Business and The Wharton School, Mirchandani founded Drums Food International in 2013.

“Rohan was not only a visionary leader but also an inspiration to everyone who had the privilege of knowing him. His unwavering commitment, boundless energy, and deep passion for Epigamia have left an indelible mark on all of us. We will work closely with the leadership of the company to take Rohan’s legacy to greater heights," the board of Epigamia added.