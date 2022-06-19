Zee Media's chief revenue officer Abhay Ojha is no more

Ojha suffered a cardiac arrest early morning on Sunday.
Abhay Ojha, chief revenue officer, Zee Media Corporation, is no more. Ojha suffered a cardiac arrest and passed away on Sunday morning. He is survived by his wife and two children.
Prior to joining Zee, Ojha was working as president - sales & marketing at News Nation Network.
An alumnus of Delhi University, he began his career with TV Today and has also worked with media organisations like Network18, Reliance Broadcast Network, TV9 and News Nation before joining Zee Media.