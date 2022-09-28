1702 Digital appoints Amit Panhale as Partner & Chief Business Officer

"I have known Aanchal for some time now. What she and Mihir had been able to build in less than 5 years with 1702 Digital, is really impressive. Besides the body of work, I really like their vision for the agency and how they feel 1702 Digital can help brands grow. I am excited to be a part of this wonderful adventure. As digital agencies evolve and the landscape becomes more complicated, I’d love to work together with the brilliant team at 1702 Digital to build an organization that is a true growth partner to brands," said Amit. “We’re super excited to have Amit lead our Business. He carries a range of experience across industries and across marketing services. That coupled with high agency to solve clients problems makes him a very suited senior leader for 1702. His maturity and ownership driven approach is what his clients adore him for. I wish him all the luck as he takes 1702 to greater heights.”