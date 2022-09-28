1702 Digital appoints Amit Panhale as Partner & Chief Business Officer

Previously, he was the Vice President at Digital Refresh Network.
1702 Digital, has announced Amit Panhale as chief business officer and partner.
In his new role, Amit will be responsible for expanding the company's operations and establishing new partnerships across digital, tech and creative services.
Having seen digital from its early days, he brings 15 years of experience in Digital Marketing, Advertising, AdTech, and Entrepreneurship.
Previously being the vice president at Digital Refresh Network. Amit has a total of 15 years of experience across Digital Marketing, Digital Transformation, Online Media, Advertising Technology and Brand Management. He has helped in managing digital growth, advertising and brand development for a plethora of brands like Axis Bank, Tata Steel, Mamy Poko Pants, ITC, Mahindra, Exide, Bajaj Finserv, Future Group, Big Basket, Pizza Hut, Dominos, Yes Bank, Edelweiss, Coca Cola, Steve Madden, Asian Paints, and some more.
"I have known Aanchal for some time now. What she and Mihir had been able to build in less than 5 years with 1702 Digital, is really impressive. Besides the body of work, I really like their vision for the agency and how they feel 1702 Digital can help brands grow. I am excited to be a part of this wonderful adventure. As digital agencies evolve and the landscape becomes more complicated, I’d love to work together with the brilliant team at 1702 Digital to build an organization that is a true growth partner to brands," said Amit. “We’re super excited to have Amit lead our Business. He carries a range of experience across industries and across marketing services. That coupled with high agency to solve clients problems makes him a very suited senior leader for 1702. His maturity and ownership driven approach is what his clients adore him for. I wish him all the luck as he takes 1702 to greater heights.”