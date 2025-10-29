1702 Digital appoints Vishal Dhar as Vice President – Digital

1702 Digital, a full-service digital transformation and marketing consultancies, has announced the appointment of Vishal Dhar as vice president – digital.

In his new role, Vishal will spearhead digital strategy, performance marketing, and innovation-driven initiatives, working closely with the leadership team to strengthen the agency’s integrated offerings.

Vishal brings with him extensive experience across marketing, digital transformation, and business growth. Over the years, he has successfully driven large-scale campaigns and brand mandates, combining data-driven insights with creativity to deliver measurable results. His appointment marks a key milestone in 1702 Digital’s continued growth trajectory.

Speaking on his appointment, Vishal Dhar said: “I’m thrilled to join 1702 Digital at a time when the digital space is evolving faster than ever. The agency’s bold approach, creative agility, and focus on impact-driven results resonate deeply with my own vision. I look forward to contributing to the next phase of 1702’s growth and driving success for our clients.”

Commenting on the announcement, Mihir Joshi, co-founder at 1702 Digital, said: “We’re delighted to welcome Vishal to the 1702 family. His experience and strategic mindset will further elevate our digital capabilities and strengthen our position as a leading partner for brands looking to achieve transformative growth through digital innovation.”

Aanchal Arora, founder & managing director, 1702 Digital, added, “We’re excited to welcome Vishal to the 1702 family. His experience and understanding of the evolving digital landscape make him a perfect fit for our next phase of growth. As we continue to expand our digital ecosystem, Vishal’s leadership and strategic insight will play a pivotal role in elevating our capabilities and reinforcing 1702 Digital’s position as a creative powerhouse.”