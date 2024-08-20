21N78E appoints Virendra Mahendra as national creative director

Speaking on this, Sudhir Nair, founder and CEO, 21N78E, said, “We are at a juncture where unless we pivot, we will become irrelevant in a few years. It’s not just true for us, it is the reality of the business. We are indexing heavily on our consulting practice and parallelly augmenting our delivery capabilities to create transformative work at scale. Viren comes with a rich experience across categories and most importantly is on the right side of tech which aligns with our long-term plans. Having been integral to many brand journeys, he brings a lot of knowledge to the table.”