­­22feet Tribal Worldwide appoints Diya Sarker and Ishan Mehta as ECDs

In a bid to strengthen its creative core, 22feet Tribal Worldwide has appointed Diya Sarker and Ishan Mehta as ECD – Art and ECD – Content respectively. Coming from non-traditional backgrounds as entrepreneurs in the creative space, their different skill sets, and life experiences will strengthen creativity and innovation at the company. Diya will use her experience in design and technology to help clients stand out on digital platforms. Ishan will marry consumer insights with technology to generate disruptive and memorable ideas. They will report to Vishnu Srivatsav, NCD, 22feet Tribal Worldwide.
Prior to this appointment, Diya was DGM - brand design at Godrej Consumer Products. She has over 14 years of experience in design and creative direction across sectors like consumer products, fashion, publishing, real estate, retail, automotive, aviation, gaming and arts. Diya also co-founded ‘The Blackout Festival’ – an annual experimental arts festival that attracts artists, scientists and scholars from various fields around the world.
Ishan brings with him over 13 years of experience in advertising agencies such as Saatchi & Saatchi, Ogilvy One and Grey Worldwide. He co-founded Meter Down, a company that made rickshaw advertising mainstream.