­­22feet Tribal Worldwide appoints Diya Sarker and Ishan Mehta as ECDs

In a bid to strengthen its creative core, 22feet Tribal Worldwide has appointed Diya Sarker and Ishan Mehta as ECD – Art and ECD – Content respectively. Coming from non-traditional backgrounds as entrepreneurs in the creative space, their different skill sets, and life experiences will strengthen creativity and innovation at the company. Diya will use her experience in design and technology to help clients stand out on digital platforms. Ishan will marry consumer insights with technology to generate disruptive and memorable ideas. They will report to Vishnu Srivatsav, NCD, 22feet Tribal Worldwide.