22feet Tribal Worldwide appoints Vishnu Srivatsav as National Creative Director

22feet Tribal Worldwide has announced the appointment of Vishnu Srivatsav as national creative director. Prior to this, he was the creative head of DDB Mudra’s South office. Vishnu will take over from Debashish Ghosh, the former NCD at 22feet Tribal Worldwide, and will continue to report to Rahul Mathew, chief creative officer, DDB Mudra Group. With Vishnu at the helm, the agency aims to marry brand-first thinking with digital-first solutions as it gears up for the next phase of growth.