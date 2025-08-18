22feet Tribal Worldwide names Anvita Arora as VP & Head of Mumbai

22feet Tribal Worldwide has appointed Anvita Arora as Vice President & Head of Mumbai and Shyam Nair as Executive Creative Director. Both are returning to the company after working at other top creative networks and will focus on driving the next phase of the agency’s growth.

Anvita and Shyam bring over 30 years of combined experience in storytelling, strategy, and brand building. Anvita has worked across digital, content, and strategy at Yahoo, Ogilvy, Supari Studios, Kulfi Collective, and Creativeland Asia. Shyam has held leadership roles at VML, Lowe, and Creativeland Asia, leading campaigns for brands like Disney Star, Netflix, and Spotify.

Commenting on the new leadership appointments, Vanaja Pillai, president, 22feet Tribal Worldwide said, “Over the past few years, we’ve seen strong growth and had the privilege of working with an ambitious set of brands that push us to raise the bar. Welcoming Anvita and Shyam again is not just about familiar faces returning; it’s about the energy, trust, and shared history they carry with them. Their return is a testament to the work we’re doing, the environment we’ve built, and the exciting road ahead for our clients and teams.”

Speaking on her new role, Anvita said, “I’ve always had a soft spot for 22feet Tribal WW. The people are sharp, the culture is electric, and the work has always had teeth. My primary goal is straightforward: to grow the business, expand the brands, and build teams that thrive on ideas and collaboration. What sets 22feet apart is its guts. It’s one of the few agencies that has stayed proudly digital while still thinking like a brand builder. I plan to take that legacy and push it further, creating work that doesn’t just land but lingers, work that clients back and audiences actually feel.”

“At 22feet Tribal WW, I believe we can do more than just making ads. We can craft stories that earn attention, move culture, and live beyond the brief. With the talent, the brands, and the drive to outdo ourselves, we can create work that’s built for the medium, not just the media plan. Because the best advertising doesn’t feel like advertising, it feels like something worth sharing," added Shyam.