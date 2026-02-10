22feet Tribal Worldwide names Shikha Davessar as Managing Partner

22feet Tribal Worldwide has appointed Shikha Davessar as managing partner. Davessar has been associated with 22feet Tribal Worldwide for over two years. Prior to this, she was working as executive vice president and head of client business.

Before joining 22feet Tribal Worldwide, Davessar spent over 11 years with DDB Mudra Group, where she held multiple leadership roles across client servicing and business management. Her positions at the network included vice president and business partner, associate vice president, and group business director. She was based in Bengaluru during her tenure with the group.

Her earlier career includes leadership and client-facing roles at McCann Erickson, LG Ad, DDB Mudra India, and Leo Burnett. Over the years, she has worked across brand communication, account management, and client business functions.