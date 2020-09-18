22feet Tribal Worldwide ropes in Amrit Panigrahi to lead operations

Amrit will closely work with Preetham Venkky, President, 22feet Tribal Worldwide & CDO of the Group.
In a move to bolster its digital transformation and brand experience offering, 22feet Tribal Worldwide, part of the DDB Mudra Group, has appointed Amrit Panigrahi to lead its transformation consulting and technology practice. Amrit will closely work with Preetham Venkky, President, 22feet Tribal Worldwide & CDO of the Group.
Amrit has spent over 9 years as a functional and process lead with KPMG, Deloitte USI, IBM, Accenture and HCL Technologies. In his previous stints, he has worked in areas of business consulting, change process optimization and has led technology-based business transformation.
Speaking on Amrit’s appointment, Preetham Venkky said, “What started in 2019 as a vision to bring in newer paradigms of innovation by hiring the right people is coming together beautifully. We’ve brought in diverse talent that have worked beyond the traditional agency ecosystem. I’m thrilled to have Amrit join the team who will help our clients’ grow their digital presence and strategies to not just weather the current COVID-19 situation, but also develop long-term digital capabilities using technology, data, and automation. The goal is to help brands rapidly transcend through the stages of digital marketing maturity and achieve personalised execution for single-customer based marketing outcomes.”
Speaking about his new appointment, Amrit added, “In my experience, over 80% of CEOs believe that the ever-surging digital economy will impact their industry, but less than 30% have or are executing on their digital strategy. It's an exciting opportunity to offer creative tech solutions to a robust roster of brands from traditional businesses, to offline-first brands that are on the cusp of digital transformation, to digitally native ones. Digital transformation is no longer about the big beating the small, it’s about the fast beating