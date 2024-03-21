22feet Tribal Worldwide strengthens leadership with Axon Alex and Shikha Davessar

Vanaja Pillai, president, 22feet Tribal Worldwide said, “I am delighted with these developments at 22feetTribal Worldwide, building off the success we experienced over the last year. Axon joins us at a perfect time, with an enviable roster of clients and exciting business challenges ahead. He brings a wealth of experience from his 16 years in the industry, including key roles at esteemed agencies and a strong portfolio with marquee brands. His expertise will undoubtedly enrich our strategic capabilities and propel our agency's further growth. We've made great strides in new business and creative wins, and Shikha's contributions have been significant in making this happen. Her journey within our agency exemplifies our commitment to nurturing and recognising internal talent, and her elevation is a well-deserved recognition. We can’t wait for the amazing journey we have ahead at 22feetTribal WW!”