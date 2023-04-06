26FIVE Global Lab appoints Ritesh Rao as CEO of its India Lab

Previously, he was with Creativeland Asia and was heading Mumbai office.
26FIVE Global Lab, the US-based brand growth management consulting firm and its global creative and technology labs has announced the appointment of Ritesh Rao as CEO of 26FIVE India Lab.
Ritesh brings 18+ years of agency expertise with past leadership roles at Creativeland Asia, Isobar/Dentsu Group, and Lowe Lintas. He has been at the forefront of digital engagement for global MNCs spanning Unilever, Woodland, Nabard, and J&J Kellogs, most recently driving market visibility and growth for brands including Pizza Hut, Netflix, Jio Saavn, AMNS, Capital Foods, India Today Group, Mercedes-Benz India, United Colors of Benetton, MTS India, and JetPrivilege.
“Ritesh brings deep expertise across media, a powerful ethos, and an impeccable track record in managing integrated strategies, award-winning creatives, and complex client structures for brands seeking to achieve exceptional growth,” says Sophie Ann Terrisse, Executive Chairman, 26FIVE Global Lab.
“26FIVE is behind the transformation of some of the largest brands in India,” said Ritesh Rao, CEO, 26FIVE India Lab. “I have admired 26FIVE’s philosophy and methodology for building brands for faster-paced growth to achieve the highest returns for clients globally. I am excited to be working with this highly energetic, insightful, and experienced team, and look forward to further amplifying its impact in this region.”
Established in Mumbai in 2009, 26FIVE India Lab, formerly STC Associates, is the innovative India-based creative and technology lab, part of the 26FIVE Global network. Recent work includes the branding of Akasa Air, India’s newest airline, crafting its identity, livery, and tagline “It's Your Sky.”
Over the past 14 years in India, 26FIVE has built extensive experience working with Indian companies to enhance their global reach and visibility, including a 20-year relationship with Tata Group companies, spanning Tata Communications, Titan, Zoya, and Tata Steel for Jamshedpur FC, and a 15-year relationship with Accenture India. The firm also worked globally and locally with Airtel, HBO, Sony, and a large base of BFSI clients such ICICI (Prudential, Direct, and Securities), UTI MF, Bajaj Finance, ITI Mutual Funds, and Edelweiss Mutual Funds.