4AM Worldwide announces senior level appointments

Speaking on the leadership appointments, Meenakshi Aggarwal-Gupta, chief operating officer, 4AM Worldwide, said, “At 4AM Worldwide, our focus has always been on fostering a culture of creativity, collaboration, and excellence, ensuring continued success for our clients and people. As we embark on a new chapter of growth and success, we are delighted to bring on board Jonathan and Siddhartha whose collective expertise, creativity, and passion will be invaluable as we continue to elevate our work and drive exceptional outcomes for our clients. With their fresh perspectives, strong industry insights and connections, and alignment with the agency's vision and goals, our new leaders will play a pivotal role in shaping the future of 4AM and driving the next phase of growth. Exciting times lie ahead!”