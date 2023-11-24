5paisa hires Ameya Agnihotri as chief technology officer

Commenting on the appointment, Narayan Gangadhar, MD and CEO, 5paisa Capital, said, “I am very excited to welcome Ameya to the 5paisa team. Ameya is a standout and well respected technology leader with decades of experience building innovative technology products. His stellar background in building teams, large scale digital products and deep understanding of the evolving tech ecosystem will help us attract top talent and greatly accelerate our digitization efforts. Ameya will be based in Bangalore and lead our engineering center where we continue to attract top talent from the tech industry.”