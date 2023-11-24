5paisa hires Ameya Agnihotri as chief technology officer

Agnihotri has previously worked with Uber and Paytm.
5paisa Capital, a digital discount broker company, has hired former Uber and Paytm executive Ameya Agnihotri as its chief technology officer.
Prior to joining the company, Agnihotri worked with Paytm (One97 Communications) at Paytm’s travel division, leading a team of 110 engineers. He was instrumental in building digital platforms for various industries across continents successfully in the last seventeen years.
He has earlier worked with Berlin headquartered Zeotap as CTO, besides stints at Uber, Pub Matic and Veritas. He completed his masters in computer application from University of Pune.
Commenting on the appointment, Narayan Gangadhar, MD and CEO, 5paisa Capital, said, “I am very excited to welcome Ameya to the 5paisa team. Ameya is a standout and well respected technology leader with decades of experience building innovative technology products. His stellar background in building teams, large scale digital products and deep understanding of the evolving tech ecosystem will help us attract top talent and greatly accelerate our digitization efforts. Ameya will be based in Bangalore and lead our engineering center where we continue to attract top talent from the tech industry.”
Agnihotri added, “5paisa has already built a fantastic platform and has been among leaders in the digital discount broking space. I am really excited to be a part of this innovative company and offer my experience in building some of the greatest products and platforms in investing space.”