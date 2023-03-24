82.5 Communications appoints Bhavneet Bhalla joins as National Head - Strategic Planning

Bhavneet will be based in Mumbai and will report into Kapil Arora, CEO & Co-Chairman, 82.5 Communications India (an Ogilvy Group Company). On his appointment, Bhavneet stated, “82.5 Communications, is all about enriching brands with Indianness - that too at a time when India and Indianness are shining like never before. The agency has already built a reputation of delivering formidable solutions for brands. And I am super excited to be partnering Kapil, Anuraag, and Mayur, in building on that foundation and helping our clients win through meaningful communications and experience interventions.”